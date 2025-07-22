Jeff Passan breaks down the top players in the trade deadline rankings, including Eugenio Suárez, Sandy Alcantara and Mitch Keller. (2:51)

PHOENIX -- Eugenio Suarez continued his power surge for the Arizona Diamondbacks by hitting his fifth home run in the past three games, a solo shot against the Houston Astros on Monday night.

The 34-year-old Suarez -- who is one of baseball's most coveted bats as the July 31 trade deadline approaches -- leads the National League with 36 homers. He was named the NL Player of the Week for the fourth time this season earlier Monday.

Suarez hit two homers against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday and again on Sunday.

The All-Star third baseman is also the third D-backs player to hit seven homers over a six-game span, joining Reggie Sanders (2001) and J.D. Martinez (2017). He's the first to accomplish the feat in the big leagues since Aaron Judge in 2024.

Suarez -- who is a free agent this offseason -- has long been considered one of the top sluggers on the market for prospective buyers at the deadline.

But it's unclear whether the D-backs will be willing to trade Suarez since they came into Monday's game on the fringes of playoff contention with a 50-50 record.