MILWAUKEE -- Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick returned from the injured list Saturday after recovering from a left hamstring issue.

Frelick was leading off and playing right field for the Brewers against the Miami Marlins. The Brewers made room for him by optioning infielder Tyler Black to Triple-A Nashville.

Frelick, 25, is batting .294 with a .354 on-base percentage, .404 slugging percentage, 7 homers, 39 RBIs and 17 steals in 93 games. He went on the injured list after hurting his hamstring while making a sliding catch in the Brewers' last game before the All-Star break.

"What he brings to the table is special," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Black, who turned 25 on Saturday, went 2-for-6 with two walks and an RBI in three games with Milwaukee. He has batted .242 with a .359 on-base percentage, 3 homers, 22 RBIs and 5 steals in 34 minor league games.