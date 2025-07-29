Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella agreed with the Miami Marlins on a $2,277,425 signing bonus, and just two of the top 315 players selected in this month's amateur baseball draft failed to reach agreements by Monday's deadline.

Selected 43rd overall by Miami with a competitive balance pick, Cannarella agreed to a deal just above the $2,276,700 slot value.

Right-handed pitcher Angel Cervantes was the top pick not to sign. Selected 50th overall by Pittsburgh from Earl Warren High School in Downey, California, he says he will attend UCLA.

The Pirates will receive an extra pick in next year's draft as compensation, No. 51 overall.

Outfielder Mason Ligenza, selected 195th by the Los Angeles Dodgers, didn't sign and said he will attend the University of Pittsburgh.

MLB's deadline applied to all players in the draft except those who exhausted their college eligibility, a group that can sign until a week before next year's draft.

Shortstop Eli Willits, taken first by Washington, signed for an $8.2 million bonus. UC Santa Barbara right-hander Tyler Bremner, selected second by the Los Angeles Angels, agreed at $7,689,525. LSU left-hander Kade Anderson, the No. 3 pick, agreed with Seattle at $8.8 million.

Colorado signed Stillwater High School infielder Ethan Holliday, brother of Jackson and son of Matt, for $9 million.

No team exceeded its signing bonus pool by more than 5%, which would have caused the loss of a first-round pick in next year's draft. Twenty went over their pool by 5% or less, including 12 by exactly 5%.

No team has ever exceeded its signing bonus pool by more than 5%.