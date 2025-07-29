Open Extended Reactions

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease was hit in the back of the head by a one-hopper by Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets on Monday night and remained in the game.

The scary moment happened with one out in the third inning. As the ball caromed into foul territory for a double, Cease sat on the mound with his right hand on his head.

Cease was checked by trainers, manager Mike Shildt and pitching coach Ruben Niebla. After throwing some warmup pitches, he stayed in the game.

Cease struck out Juan Soto and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected for arguing. Cease then struck out Pete Alonso.

The Mets led 1-0 at the time.