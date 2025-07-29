Eugenio Suarez has to leave the game after taking a pitch to the hand vs. the Tigers. (0:22)

A CT scan and MRI exam revealed no fractures on the right index finger of Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, MLB reported on Tuesday.

Suárez was hit by a pitch during the ninth inning of Arizona's 5-1 loss to the host Detroit Tigers on Monday night. He immediately exited the contest and is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's rematch.

Suárez, 34, has 87 RBIs this season, tying him with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the most in the majors entering play on Tuesday. Suárez also has 36 homers to go along with a .248 batting average.

A two-time All-Star, Suárez has hit .248 with 312 homers and 918 RBIs in 1,576 games with the Tigers (2014), Cincinnati Reds (2015-21), Seattle Mariners (2022-23) and Diamondbacks,

Suárez's eight-year, $79 million contract is set to expire after this season.

Suárez is reportedly being sought by various teams prior to Thursday's trade deadline.