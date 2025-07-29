The Orioles' offense comes alive to put up 16 runs as they take Game 1 from the Blue Jays. (1:06)

The Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Monday, then 16-4 on Tuesday before the second half of their double-header later in the day. The Orioles' wins led to the sole Canadian MLB team being trolled.

Baltimore hit four homers -- including two from Ramon Urias -- while Gunnar Henderson and Tyler O'Neill contributed 4 RBIs each in the 16-4 victory. The game was played in replacement of the original April 11 matchup that was rescheduled due to forecasted inclement weather.

The big win prompted a clever troll aimed at the Blue Jays. The Orioles score graphic spelled out 416, a Toronto area code. Baltimore added the caption: "Shoutout the 416."

The Orioles' victory came with five sacrifice flies, tying a single-game major league record, according to ESPN Research.

In between games of the doubleheader, the Blue Jays acquired Orioles relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez for pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.