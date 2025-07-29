The Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Monday, then 16-4 on Tuesday before the second half of their double-header later in the day. The Orioles' wins led to the sole Canadian MLB team being trolled.
Baltimore hit four homers -- including two from Ramon Urias -- while Gunnar Henderson and Tyler O'Neill contributed 4 RBIs each in the 16-4 victory. The game was played in replacement of the original April 11 matchup that was rescheduled due to forecasted inclement weather.
The big win prompted a clever troll aimed at the Blue Jays. The Orioles score graphic spelled out 416, a Toronto area code. Baltimore added the caption: "Shoutout the 416."
Shoutout the 416. pic.twitter.com/yFL2qX8YSQ— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 29, 2025
The Orioles' victory came with five sacrifice flies, tying a single-game major league record, according to ESPN Research.
In between games of the doubleheader, the Blue Jays acquired Orioles relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez for pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.