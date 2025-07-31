Open Extended Reactions

It's MLB trade deadline day!

General managers haven't slept in days, and they've probably developed carpal tunnel from texting so much. Every player traded is guaranteed to make a major impact and every prospect looks like a future star ... right?

OK, maybe not. But a couple of the trades that happen Thursday might decide a division race or clinch a playoff berth or maybe even key a World Series run. One of the no-name prospects might, indeed, turn into an All-Star.

As always, there are some intriguing names being floated in trade rumors. But this is a list of the biggest names most likely to be traded Thursday, so it won't include the following players (who could still move):

Hopefully, we will get a surprise trade -- or three -- involving some of the above players. But as the 6 p.m. ET deadline approaches, here are the top 10 names to watch.

(Note: Unless mentioned, all players will be free agents at season's end.)

Best fits: Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers

Kelly might be viewed as more of a grind-it-out innings eater, but that feels like a bit of a disservice to his ability, especially since he's pitching well with a 2.56 ERA over his past 10 starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.22. After getting knocked out early in his second start of the season, he has gone at least five innings in every start since then, usually going six or seven.

His superlative work in the 2023 postseason (2.25 ERA across four starts) is another reason he's a fit with any contender. The Cubs could certainly use a starter to go with Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga, the Astros likewise could use a third strong starter to follow their two aces in Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. And while the Tigers already acquired Chris Paddack, they might need another starter with Reese Olson out for the season.

Best fits: Texas Rangers, Astros, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Red Sox

O'Hearn's versatility to play first base or a corner outfield slot is a big plus, although the Orioles have largely used him in a platoon role, which is a negative. He was hitting .333 with a .961 OPS through the end of May but hasn't done much since then (.224 with four home runs). The Rangers have the worst OPS from their DHs in the majors, so O'Hearn fits there, and the Astros have been vocal about wanting a left-handed batter. The Brewers have popped up late in the game as a possible destination, although first baseman Andrew Vaughn has been red-hot filling in for the injured Rhys Hoskins.

Best fits: Tigers, Rangers, Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Cubs

Bednar is interesting for a couple of reasons: He's having an excellent bounce-back season after a rough 2024, posting career bests in strikeout and walk rate, and he's under team control through 2026. Santana is likewise under control through 2026 and has a minuscule 1.36 ERA, although he has a below-average strikeout rate and has relied on a low BABIP that could regress at any time.

As you can see from the list above, there are no shortages of teams in need of high-leverage relief, with some of those clubs viewing Bednar as a closer and others as a setup guy. The Tigers' bullpen has struggled for a couple of months as has the Mets' aside from closer Edwin Diaz. The Rangers have surged of late but have had few save opportunities, with the past couple having gone to journeyman Robert Garcia. The Blue Jays acquired Seranthony Dominguez but want another reliever, and the Dodgers might want an upgrade on Tanner Scott as their closer.

Best fits: Dodgers, Yankees, Rangers, Tigers, Blue Jays

The Twins already traded Jhoan Duran, so they might be understandably reluctant to trade another high-leverage reliever, especially one with the fifth-highest strikeout rate in the majors among pitchers with at least 40 innings. But the trade returns for relievers have been high so far and Jax, like Duran, is controllable for an additional two seasons, adding to his value. If the Twins can get a package similar to what they received for Duran, it might be difficult to say no -- and there are several contenders still in need of bullpen help.

Best fits: Rangers, San Diego Padres, Giants, Reds

Ozuna's trade value is diminished since he's strictly a DH and has struggled for two months after posting a .426 OBP and .883 OPS through the end of May. Since then, he has hit .176 with a .600 OPS and has lost some of his DH at-bats to rookie catcher Drake Baldwin. But there's no reason for the Braves to keep him, and the Rangers and Padres happen to have the worst DH production in the majors and could take a chance on an Ozuna hot streak. He did indeed homer Monday and Tuesday, so maybe one is coming.

6. Charlie Morton, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Best fits: Blue Jays, Cubs, Astros, Tigers, Red Sox, Padres, New York Mets

Morton, 41, was arguably the worst starter in the majors the first month of the season, when he had a 10.36 ERA through his first six outings, losing all six. He rediscovered the feel for his curveball during a stint in the bullpen, and since rejoining the rotation in late May, he is 7-1 with a 3.66 ERA. His peripheral stats aren't quite as impressive as the ERA suggests but he has given up three or fewer runs in 10 of 12 starts. His playoff experience doesn't hurt either. How about a return to Houston, where he was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series?

7. Cedric Mullins, CF, Baltimore Orioles

Best fits: Philadelphia Phillies, Mets, Astros, Padres

Mullins is another from the long list of Orioles free agents. The question for teams that might need a center fielder, such as the Phillies and Mets: How good is he on defense? Statcast metrics say he has been pretty good, with a 77th percentile in outs above average (although with one of the worst arms in the majors, which does hurt his overall defensive value); but in terms of defensive runs saved, he is the worst center fielder in the majors at minus-17 DRS. Which metric to believe? Given the Orioles have the second-worst BABIP allowed in the majors, he might be a better fit in left field or off the bench (or as a potential DH option for the Padres).

Best fits: Pretty much any contender

One of the more intriguing pitcher popups of 2025, Houser began the season in Triple-A with the Rangers, where he had a 5.03 ERA, but then landed with the White Sox, where he has a 2.10 ERA in 11 starts, nine of those ranking as quality starts. That's out of character with the rest of his career, but he is throwing harder. Plus, his curveball has been more effective than in the past -- thus, he has using it more often. He could obviously be a candidate for a playoff rotation, if he keeps pitching this way, or a valuable multi-inning reliever.

9. Mike Tauchman, OF, Chicago White Sox

Best fits: Phillies, Astros, Reds, Padres, Rangers, Blue Jays

Luis Robert Jr. is the bigger name the White Sox might trade, and maybe the Phillies or Mets take a chance on him to play center field, but Tauchman has hit much better than Robert -- his OPS is nearly 200 points higher -- and would demand a lesser return to acquire, thus making Tauchman more likely to be traded. He's not an option for center field, although the Phillies could play him in left over the struggling Max Kepler, but he would be a nice DH option for the Padres or Rangers.

Best fits: Phillies, Padres, Mariners, Dodgers, Padres, Rangers

Laureano does have a reasonable $6.5 million club option for 2026 and given the excellent numbers he's put up -- .290/.355/.529 -- he'll be in demand, but could also return to the Orioles. He's a right-handed alternative to the left-handed outfielders, so could work for a team that needs a righty bat like the Mariners or take over in left field for the likes of the Phillies (Max Kepler hasn't been good) or Dodgers (Michael Conforto has been even worse). The Rangers could use him as a DH.