The New York Mets are finalizing a deal to acquire center fielder Cedric Mullins in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Mullins is a 30-year-old center fielder in a contract year who contributes in a number of ways, including with speed and excellent defense, as exemplified by a spectacular leaping, backhanded catch well above the wall in his Orioles finale to rob the Blue Jays' Ali Sanchez of a home run Wednesday.

What Mullins doesn't give you in batting average -- he has gone on a recent tear to increase it to .229 -- he makes up with his power numbers, which are trending up this season with a .738 OPS and 15 home runs. He also has 49 RBIs.

He is in his eighth major league season, all with the Orioles. His 30-30 campaign in 2021 was a bright spot during a terrible season in Baltimore, and he remained a factor as the Orioles reached the playoffs in 2023 and 2024.

