The Detroit Tigers acquired right-handed starting pitcher Charlie Morton from the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

He is the second rotation option added before the deadline by the Tigers, who acquired Chris Paddack from the Twins earlier this week.

Morton, 41, was arguably the worst starter in the majors during the first month of the season, when he posted a 10.36 ERA through his first six outings, losing all six.

He has, however, rediscovered the feel for his curveball during a stint in the bullpen, and he's still averaging more than 94 mph on his fastball and sinker. Since rejoining the Orioles' rotation in late May, Morton has gone 7-1 with a 3.66 ERA.

His peripheral stats aren't quite as impressive as his ERA since his rotation return suggests -- he only had eight swinging strikes among his 100 pitches against the Blue Jays on Tuesday -- but he has given up three or fewer runs in 10 of 12 starts.

The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star has gone 145-131 with a 4.08 ERA and 2,148 strikeouts with six different teams over his 18 major league seasons.

