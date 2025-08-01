Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- An ordinary Thursday night game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds suddenly turned into an historic thriller in the eighth inning, when the Braves broke a 3-3 tie by exploding for eight runs, only to allow the Reds to storm back with eight of their own in the bottom of the frame.

It was just the third time in major league history that both teams scored eight or more runs in the same inning, according to Elias Sports Bureau. It was also the third time in the Expansion Era (since 1961) that two teams combined for 16 or more hits in the same inning, with each team posting eight.

The Braves would go on to win 12-11 in 10 innings.

"I've never seen anything like that," the Braves' Marcell Ozuna said of the wild eighth inning. "I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Ozuna drove in Matt Olson with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give on Thursday night in a game that featured a total of 12 pitchers and 30 hits combined.

Ozzie Albies had four hits, scored two runs and drove in two to pace the Braves. Pierce Johnson (2-3) pitched 1⅓ innings and Raisel Iglesias got his 13th save.

Cincinnati's Emilio Pagán (2-4) retired all three batters he faced but took the loss.

The Braves opened the eighth with three infield hits, including a bunt single by Michael Harris II. Atlanta scored eight runs off four Reds pitchers in the inning.

The Reds' first eight batters had hits to start the bottom of the inning, including three-run home runs by Ke'Bryan Hayes and Spencer Steer, to tie the score 11-all.

Combined, there were five pitchers, 25 batters and 16 hits in the eighth.

"It hurts. We fell short," Steer said. "It's just a loss. That one stings, but we've got a quick turnaround tomorrow, so we've got to flush it and find a way to win tomorrow."

Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run home run to stake the Reds to a lead early.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.