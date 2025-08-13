Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Pitching prospect Nolan McLean will make his major league debut Saturday for the New York Mets, who are hoping the right-hander can provide a boost to a struggling rotation.

McLean, 24, is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Mets' farm system by ESPN. He went 8-5 with a 2.45 ERA in 21 games, including 18 starts, between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.

He struck out 127 batters in 113 2/3 innings with a five-pitch arsenal that includes a mid-to-high 90s fastball as well as a sweeper that's been clocked in the mid-80s.

"We feel good with him going out there and giving us a chance to win baseball games at the big league level," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "Credit to him that he put himself in this position."

Mendoza and swingman Paul Blackburn, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday to replace Justin Hagenman on the roster, both said they were impressed by McLean's mound maturity.

"I was there in Jacksonville (for) his first start at Triple-A and his demeanor and his presence out there -- really looked like he knew kind of what he wanted to do, what he was trying to do, how he was trying to set up guys," Blackburn said. "I think that just kind of says a lot about somebody."

Nolan McLean is 8-5 with a 2.45 ERA in 21 games, including 18 starts, between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season. He struck out 127 batters in 113 2/3 innings. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

McLean, who played for Oklahoma State, is the first member of the Mets' 2023 draft class to reach the majors. He is taking the rotation spot of Frankie Montas, who was sent to the bullpen Tuesday after going 3-2 with a 6.38 ERA in his first eight games, including seven starts.

The Mets rotation ranks sixth in the majors with a 3.70 ERA, though their 591 inning are the fourth-fewest. David Peterson, the scheduled starter Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves, is the only New York starter to pitch at least six innings in a start since June 7.

McLean, who last pitched for Syracuse on Sunday, has thrown at least six innings in nine starts this season. He reached at least 90 pitches seven times, most recently on Aug. 5.

"Every time you're able to call up a prospect, whether it's a position player or a pitcher, the expectations here is to help us win baseball games," Mendoza said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.