What are the best records in modern MLB history?

In August 2025, the Milwaukee Brewers secured their best record over a 30-game stretch in franchise history within a single season. They also became the 10th team in the divisional era to have multiple 10-plus-game winning streaks in a season.

Though the Brewers' hot streak is impressive, they will need to push further to land a spot on the list of best modern MLB records of all time. MLB teams with the most wins in a single season continue to stand in a league of their own.

Check out the historical breakdown below:

Best winning percentage in AL/NL history in the modern era (since 1900)

1. 1906 Cubs: .763 (116-36)

2. 1902 Pirates: .741 (103-36)

3. 1909 Pirates: .724 (110-42)

4. 1954 Cleveland: .721 (111-43)

5. 2020 Dodgers: .717 (43-17) *Shortened season

6. 2001 Mariners: .716 (116-46)

7. 1927 Yankees: .714 (110-44)

T8. 1907 Cubs: .704 (107-45)

T8. 1931 Athletics: .704 (107-45)

T8. 1998 Yankees: .704 (114-48)

Teams with the most wins in a single season in AL/NL history (and their record)

T1. 1906 Cubs: 116-36

T1. 2001 Mariners: 116-46

3. 1998 Yankees: 114-48

T4. 1954 Indians: 111-43

T4. 2022 Dodgers: 111-51

T6. 1909 Pirates: 110-42

T6. 1927 Yankees: 110-44

T8. 1961 Yankees: 109-53

T8. 1969 Orioles: 109-53

