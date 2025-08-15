Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-hander Colin Holderman from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday before their series opener against the Cubs in Chicago.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates designated lefty Ryan Borucki for assignment. Right-hander Cam Sanders had been optioned to Indianapolis on Wednesday following a 12-5 loss at Milwaukee that extended the last-place Pirates' slide to five games.

Sisk, a 28-year-old rookie reliever, was acquired from Kansas City at the trade deadline in a deal that sent starter Bailey Falter to the Royals. Sisk appeared in five games with Kansas City in two stints, in April and May, with no decisions in 5⅓ innings and a 1.69 ERA.

The 29-year-old Holderman last pitched for the Pirates on May 19, and was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 14 relief appearances before being sent to the minors. Over four major league seasons with the Mets and Pirates, Holderman is 8-10 with a 4.12 ERA.

Borucki is 15-12 with 4.36 ERA over eight seasons with Toronto, Seattle and Pittsburgh. He was 1-3 with 5.28 ERA in 35 games and 30⅔ innings with the Pirates this season.

Borucki allowed three runs in one inning to the surging Brewers in his final appearance, on Tuesday when Milwaukee routed the Pirates 14-0.