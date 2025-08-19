Victor Robles launches his bat at opposing pitcher Joey Estes after swinging at a pitch that hit him in a game for the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate. (0:20)

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has received a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his conduct during the top of the third inning of a game Sunday in Triple-A, where he was on a rehab assignment, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

Las Vegas starter Joey Estes' first pitch to Robles in the third inning was inside, and Robles whacked at it to avoid getting hit. After taking a few steps behind the plate and dropping his bat, Robles picked up the bat and threw it in Estes' direction and was immediately ejected from the game by plate umpire Joe McCarthy.

Robles, who had been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, took some steps toward the mound while yelling at the pitcher but was held back by McCarthy and others.

He took to social media later to apologize for letting his frustration get the best of him.

"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging," Robles said in an Instagram story. "Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I've been doing my best to hold it together. That's not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I'm coming from."

The suspension is to be effective on the first day Robles returns to the Mariners' active roster. He has been recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in April.

Robles is appealing, so the disciplinary action is on hold until that process is complete.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.