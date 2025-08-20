Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will miss Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals while tending to a personal matter.

Bench coach Luis Urueta will manage the club in Bochy's absence.

The Rangers have been one of baseball's biggest disappointments this season. They were expected to bounce back after going from winning the franchise's first World Series championship two years ago in Bochy's return to managing to finishing 78-84 last year. But they were third in the AL West at 62-65 entering Wednesday's game. Though they lead the majors with a 3.46 ERA, their offense ranks among baseball's worst.

The 70-year-old Bochy is sixth on baseball's all-time wins list with 2,233 and has four World Series championships over 28 seasons with San Diego, San Francisco and Texas. He led the Giants to three titles from 2007 to 2019.