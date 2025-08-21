Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox placed outfielder Wilyer Abreu on the 10-day injured list ahead of their four-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Abreu has been hobbled by a right calf strain and while he initially thought he wouldn't need an IL stint, the team placed opted to play it safe.

In the corresponding roster move, Boston brought up outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia from Triple-A Worcester. Nicknamed "The Password," a nod to his first name, Garcia has been red hot at the plate since being promoted to Worcester earlier this summer, hitting 17 home runs in 66 games.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel rates the righty-hitting Garcia the No. 3 prospect in Boston's minor league system.

The Red Sox enter the four-game series in the Bronx 1.5 games behind the second-place Yankees in the AL East. Despite losing three straight, Boston still holds the No. 2 wild card spot in the AL.