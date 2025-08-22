Matt Shaw hits his 11th home run of the season as the Cubs defeat the Brewers 4-3. (1:06)

Sometimes a two-set Venn diagram collapses into one circle -- like Wednesday, when Chicago Cubs fans in Iowa and free mozzarella sticks completely overlapped during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The complimentary cheese treat came courtesy of Marquee Sports Network announcers Jon "Boog" Sciambi and Jim DeShaies, who promised everyone at a bar free cheese sticks if the Cubs executed a 6-4-3 double play in the fifth inning of Wednesday's Brewers-Cubs game.

The deal was set up as Milwaukee catcher William Contreras stepped to the plate with two men on and one out.

"I mentioned somewhat flippantly yesterday that I feel like, at least once a game, William Contreras hits a ground ball to shortstop," Deshaies said. "This would be an ideal time for that to happen."

"If he hits a ground ball to short to start the 6-4-3 ... will you buy mozzie sticks for everybody at The Corner Taproom?" Sciambi asked, to which Deshaies replied, "Absolutely."

Contreras obliged, bouncing to shortstop Dansby Swanson, who fed Nico Hoerner at second and on to first for a double play.

"MOZZARELLA STICKS FOR EVERYBODY!" 🤣



Cubs broadcasters Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies said they would buy mozzarella sticks for an entire bar in Iowa if the Cubs turned a 6-4-3 double play. That is exactly what happened. 😭 pic.twitter.com/0OoimbpGNo — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2025

The wager wasn't just a bit for the broadcast. According to The Corner Taproom general manager Zach Nothdorf, the mozzarella sticks were delivered to patrons by the top of the seventh inning.

"I don't think anybody really believed it. At least until [Marquee Sports Network analyst] Elise Menaker called," Nothdorf told ESPN. "Even I didn't really believe it until I talked to her and then I got off the phone and I went and told everybody the news and everybody just kind of erupted. They were all pretty pumped."

The Corner Taproom was chosen for its location in Cascade, Iowa -- the hometown of Cubs pitcher Colin Rea, who induced the grounder. The state is also home to the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The Corner Taproom lists “cheese stix” on its menu, a shared item with the adjoining restaurant, Happy Joe’s. Corner Taproom

Nothdorf had already been running a Rea special: When he records two strikeouts in a start, patrons get a free drink. He estimated about 50 to 60 fans were also served free fried cheese treats.

"Colin [Rea] deserves the recognition for everything too. So it's just really cool for the community and him and everybody involved," Nothdorf said.

While still reveling in the Cubs 4-3 Wednesday win, the venue is already planning for the next time the Iowa native is on the mound.

"For [Rea's] next start, I might have to bring in some extra staff."