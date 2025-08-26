Open Extended Reactions

Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, among the favorites for the American League Cy Young Award, will likely miss the remainder of the season with a strained rotator cuff, the team announced Tuesday.

Eovaldi, in his last start, reached 130 innings to become MLB's qualified ERA leader at 1.73. He is 11-3 this season with 129 strikeouts and a 0.85 WHIP. However, to win the ERA title, a pitcher must complete the season with 162 innings.

He went seven innings in his last outing Friday, striking out nine but getting a no-decision in a 4-3 victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Entering Tuesday, Eovaldi was tied for third among AL Cy Young favorites with 30-1 odds at ESPN BET.