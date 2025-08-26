Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday after sitting out since May 3 while he recovered from a fractured right hand.

Alvarez returns after playing four rehabilitation games for Double-A Corpus Christi, where he went 7 for 15 with four doubles, four RBIs and a stolen base.

The injury was initially diagnosed as a muscle strain.

Alvarez's return should be a big boost to the Astros as the postseason approaches. He led the team in batting average (.308), home runs (35) and RBIs (86) last season.

Houston leads the American League West by 1.5 games over the Seattle Mariners.

The 28-year-old Alvarez hit .210 with 3 homers and 18 RBIs in 29 games this season before his injury.