HOUSTON -- Astros starter Framber Valdez said he apologized to catcher Cesar Salazar after hitting him in the chest with a pitch Tuesday night, but the left-hander insisted it wasn't intentional.

Valdez appeared to shake off Salazar on a 1-0 pitch with the bases loaded and Trent Grisham of the New York Yankees at the plate in the fifth inning. Salazar then urged Valdez to step off the mound, but he proceeded with the pitch, which Grisham launched to deep left field to give New York a 6-0 lead in an eventual 7-1 win.

On the second pitch to the next batter, Valdez hit Salazar in the chest with a 93 mph pitch, raising questions about whether he was upset about what happened in the Grisham at-bat and if it was intended.

Valdez said it was not.

"What happened with us, we just got crossed up," Valdez said in Spanish through an interpreter. "I called for that pitch, I threw it and we got crossed up. We went down to the dugout and I excused myself with him and I said sorry to him and I take full responsibility for that."

Valdez was then asked directly if he did it on purpose.

"No," he said. "It was not intentional."

Valdez and Salazar were talking when reporters entered the clubhouse after the game, and Valdez said they had sorted things out.

"We were able to talk through it," he said. "We spoke after the game ... at his locker and everything's good between us. It's just stuff that happens in baseball. But yeah, we talked through it and we're good."

Trent Grisham of the Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam off Astros starter Framber Valdez on Tuesday night in Houston. Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Salazar also was asked about what happened on the pitch where he was hit.

"The stadium was loud," he said. "I thought I pressed the button, but I pressed the wrong button. I was expecting another pitch, but it wasn't it."

Salazar said Valdez didn't hit him on purpose.

"No, me and Framber we actually have a really good relationship," he said.

