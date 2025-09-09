Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left calf strain.

The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Tucker last played for Chicago on Sept. 2, when he hit a three-run homer against the Atlanta Braves, then left the game with tightness in the calf. He indicated afterward that the calf had been bothering him for a few days.

Seiya Suzuki has been playing right field in Tucker's absence for Chicago, which entered Tuesday 7.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central but atop the wild-card standings by five games.

Tucker is hitting .270 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was recalled from Triple-A in the corresponding roster move.