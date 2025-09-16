Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will miss the remainder of the regular season with a sprained left knee, but the AL East leaders hope to get him back during the playoffs.

Bichette has been sidelined since Sept. 7. He saw Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas on Monday for a second opinion, which matched the first: a sprained knee, no structural damage, and no surgery required.

"The only time frame you can put on it right now is he's not going to be back for the regular season," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said before Tuesday night's game against Tampa Bay. "But I think he's working hard to be back as soon as he can after."

Toronto began the day with the best record in the American League and a five-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees with 12 to play. If the Blue Jays win the division and finish with one of the top two AL seeds, they'd open the postseason Oct. 4 at home.

If they wind up in a best-of-three Wild Card Series, that would start Sept. 30.

Schneider indicated Monday it's possible Bichette could initially return at designated hitter before he's ready to play defense.

Bichette was at the club's spring training complex in Florida on Tuesday morning doing rehab work and was expected to join teammates at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The plan is for him to begin baseball activities later this week.

"Second opinion was positive," Schneider said. "It kind of confirmed what the first one was -- just sprained to his knee, nothing further required, other than rest and rehab and getting back as soon as he can."

Asked if pain was a factor, Schneider said it's more about comfort as Bichette ramps back up.

"What that looks like, swinging the bat, running the bases, all that kind of stuff," the manager said. "That was part of the second opinion, too, making sure there was nothing we have to revisit and just seeing how he does as he ramps up."

The 27-year-old Bichette, a two-time All-Star, was injured Sept. 6 on a play at home plate against the Yankees and landed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 7.

Bichette was having a strong season before the injury, batting .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBI and an .840 OPS in 139 games. He leads the majors in hits (181) and doubles (44).

Bichette, who can become a free agent after the World Series this year, is the son of former major league slugger Dante Bichette.