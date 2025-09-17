Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets had a special guest perform the national anthem on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres: Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia.

Katia brought out the violin for a memorable rendition of the anthem pregame as Lindor and their three kids watched on. Lindor jumped in celebration while carrying his youngest child, Koa Amani Lindor.

Of course, Lindor then ended up smashing a home run in the bottom of the second, and cameras found Katia now celebrating with their children.

Now Katia Lindor cheers on Francisco's home run with their three kids 💙🧡 https://t.co/sEb4dEDdGu pic.twitter.com/4Yvnh1qaat — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2025

The couple's daughter, Kalina, also did the "play ball" prior to the game. The family's attendance coincided with Lindor receiving an award pregame for being named the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee for the Mets and the club's Hispanic Heritage Night.

Katia minored in music at St. Mary's University in Texas and is a classically trained violinist. She said in May 2024 that she tries to practice "a few times a month." She bought a pink violin for her daughter and played classical music for her while pregnant.

"Music being such an intricate part of my education and upbringing since I was little, I just can't imagine my life without it," Katia said.

Lindor singled in his first at-bat on Tuesday before hitting his 27th home run of the season. Prior to the game, the shortstop was batting .263 with 77 RBI.

Katia and Francisco got married in 2021 and welcomed their third child last March.