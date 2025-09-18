Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker traveled Wednesday to Florida for additional treatment on his injured left calf on the same day Chicago clinched its first playoff berth since 2020.

Manager Craig Counsell said the four-time All-Star had plateaued in his recovery from the calf strain that has kept him out of the lineup since Sept. 2.

Counsell said a member of the Cubs medical staff accompanied Tucker to Florida to get treatment from a group that helped him work through a similar issue last season when he was with the Houston Astros.

"We're aligned with Kyle, and this is the best way for him to make some improvements," Counsell said. "Unfortunately, we've plateaued and we weren't making progress. That's frustrating for Kyle. ... We're hoping for the same success and hoping to get him back on the field."

The Cubs acquired Tucker from Houston in December, and he avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $16.5 million, one-year contract. He is hitting .270 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs in 133 games this season.

Counsell said Tucker would rejoin the team in Chicago next week for a six-game homestand that will end the regular season. The Cubs open a four-game series at Cincinnati on Thursday.

"We're concerned because he's not responding," Counsell said. "I think we're optimistic that he will play, but we are at the point where the calendar ... the days are running out.

"It's important that he plays in regular-season games [before the playoffs]. ... That's why you're kind of willing to go to this extra step here to try something. I think it's important that he plays next week. And so we're doing everything we can to make that happen."