LOS ANGELES -- It was the middle of June, the San Diego Padres were in town for what promised to be a heated series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Joe Musgrove, their injured ace, had one thing on his mind:

Securing a signed Clayton Kershaw jersey.

Major league players often send each other jerseys for personalization, to commemorate friendship or admiration or even milestones. But Musgrove had done that only a handful of times in his nine years as a major leaguer -- all for former teammates he was once close with, never for a prominent member of the Padres' biggest rival.

"This is the first that I've sent one over in admiration for what someone has done for the game," said Musgrove, who grew up a Padres fan before ultimately pitching for the club. "I know he's flooded with them now, and it might seem like a lot, but he's made a big impact on this game -- not only as a player, but for the way he handles himself."

Kershaw will make his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday, in what we now know will be one of the last appearances of his career. But even before the news of his impending retirement became official Thursday, the likelihood of it was high enough for Major League Baseball to extend him a special invitation to this year's All-Star Game. And for a number of opposing players to seek opportunities to pay respect in their own way, whether it's offering praise, expressing gratitude or, often, seeking autographs.

Kershaw, 37, has noticed that jersey requests have "slightly increased from years past" but stressed it's "nothing crazy." Sometimes a home series will go by and nobody will ask. Others, he'll be flooded with them. "It's like they all talk," Kershaw said. He signs them all, either by listing his accomplishments -- 3X NL Cy Young, 2014 NL MVP, 2X WS Champ!, as he wrote on one for Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland -- or scribbling a brief message. In his mind, it wasn't long ago that he was on the other side.

"It's amazing how fast that flips, you know?" Kershaw told ESPN last week. "You don't think that you're the old guy until it happens, and then you are. It happens fast."

WHEN KERSHAW SIGNED his fourth consecutive one-year contract with the Dodgers in March, he was considered a luxury. Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki had already been added. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow were coming back healthy. Shohei Ohtani was on track to return as a two-way player. The likes of Emmet Sheehan, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May were next in line.

But when Kershaw rejoined the rotation in the middle of May, in the wake of offseason knee and toe surgeries, he helped stabilize a staff that had once again absorbed an avalanche of injuries. In August, as the Dodgers' rotation began to round into form, he found another level, winning all five of his starts while posting a 1.88 ERA. Kershaw is throwing the slowest fastball of his career, offsetting it with a slider that oftentimes lacks its traditional bite and resorting to more inventiveness than ever, even with the occasional eephus pitch. And yet his record is 10-2 and his ERA is 3.53.

"He's making jokes about how he's only throwing 86, 87 -- and he's still getting outs," San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb said. "To me that's the most impressive thing."

Webb was a 12-year-old in Northern California when Kershaw made his major league debut. His high school years coincided with a four-year stretch from 2011 to 2014 that saw Kershaw claim three Cy Young Awards and an MVP, accumulate 72 regular-season victories, tally 895⅓ innings and establish himself as one of the greatest of his era. Competing against him, as a fellow frontline starter on a division rival, hasn't taken any of the shine away.

Said Webb: "He seems to amaze me every single time."

Two months ago, Webb shared an All-Star team with Kershaw for the first time and was adamant about securing a jersey from him, even though, he said, "I usually feel awful asking guys." On Friday, Webb will watch from the opposite dugout as Kershaw makes what might be the final Dodger Stadium appearance of his career, depending on how he factors into L.A.'s October plans.

The Dodgers boast a six-man rotation at the moment, and two of those members, Yamamoto and Snell, are basically guaranteed to start in a best-of-three wild-card series. The third spot would go to Ohtani, unless the Dodgers surprise outsiders by deploying him as a reliever. Then there's Glasnow, who was lavished with a $130-plus million extension to take down important starts, and Sheehan, a promising right-hander who has been effective out of the bullpen.

Kershaw wasn't healthy enough to contribute to last year's championship run and wants nothing more than to help with this one. But he's also realistic.

"We'll see," Kershaw said. "We'll see what happens. My job is just to pitch well. Whatever decision they make, or if I get to make a start or do whatever -- they're gonna make the best decision for the team. I'll understand either way. Obviously making it hard for them is what I want to do."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't know what role Kershaw might play on a postseason roster, but he said "there's a place for him" on it.

"The bottom line is I trust him," Roberts said. "And for me, the postseason is about players you trust."

Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland scored a Clayton Kershaw signed jersey earlier this season. Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies

ANDREW ABBOTT SAT alongside Cincinnati Reds teammate Chase Burns in Dodger Stadium's first-base dugout on Aug. 26 and couldn't understand what he was seeing.

"Is that a changeup?" he asked.

Kershaw famously doesn't throw many changeups, largely because he has never been confident in his ability to do so. But suddenly Abbott was watching him uncork a pitch that traveled in the low 80s and faded away from opposing right-handed hitters, the continuation of a split-change he began to incorporate a couple years ago. To Abbott, it spoke to the ingenuity that has extended Kershaw's effectiveness.

"He knows what he's doing," Abbott said. "He can just figure things out on the fly."

The Reds' third-year starting pitcher had shared a clubhouse with Kershaw for the first time during the All-Star Game in Atlanta this summer. He wanted so badly to pick his brain about pitch sequencing, but he also didn't want to waste Kershaw's time; he made small talk about their Dallas ties and left it at that.

Six weeks later, when the Reds visited Dodger Stadium, Abbott made it a point to provide a visiting clubhouse attendant with a Kershaw jersey to be sent to the other side for a signature. He already had one of Christian Yelich, who represented his first strikeout; Edwin Diaz, the brother of his former teammate, Alexis; Joey Votto, a Reds legend; and Aaron Judge, arguably the best hitter on the planet. Abbott initially didn't want to bother Kershaw, worried that he might just be adding to an overwhelming pile, but he couldn't run the risk of missing what might be his final opportunity.

"I watched Kersh since I was a kid," Abbott said. "I mean, I was 9 when he debuted. I just like to have guys that I've watched and I've kind of idolized. Those are the ones I go after. It's cool that you're in the job with him, too."

After spending the past four years pitching for two of their biggest rivals -- first the Padres, then the Giants -- Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers over the offseason and told president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman that he wanted his locker next to Kershaw's. Snell's locker neighbored Kershaw's in spring training, and he now resides just two lockers down inside Dodger Stadium's newly renovated home clubhouse.

As a fellow left-hander, Snell has tried to soak up as much as he can from watching Kershaw, specifically how he utilizes his slider. He has learned, though, that a lot of his success is driven by his mindset.

"He never gives in," Snell said. "He's a competitor. And you can't, like, train that or teach that. You either have it or you don't. And he's very elite at competing. The game comes, and he's the best version of himself."

Snell arrived in the major leagues as a 23-year-old former first-round pick. But he did not believe he would stay very long, so he made it a point to gather as many personalized jerseys as he could. He already has two framed Kershaw jerseys hanging on an office wall littered with other sports memorabilia, but the end of his first year with the Dodgers has left him wondering if he has enough.

Said Snell: "I might get me another one."

TO THOSE WHO have observed Kershaw throughout his career, the thought that he would even allow himself to be mic'd up while pitching in a game -- let alone revel in it -- stood as a clear indication that this would probably be it. Roberts, who managed the National League All-Stars earlier this summer, noticed a more reflective, appreciative side to Kershaw even before he took the mound for his 11th Midsummer Classic.

Roberts noticed it when Kershaw addressed his NL teammates before the game, reminding them this was an opportunity to honor those who got them there. He noticed it 13 days before that, on the night of July 2, when Kershaw finished a six-inning outing with the 3,000th strikeout of his career and spilled onto the field to acknowledge the fans. Most of all, he's noticed it through the ease with which Kershaw seems to carry himself this season. "The edges," Roberts said, "aren't as hard anymore."

"He knows he's had a tremendous career, and I think that now he's making it a point. He's being intentional about taking in every moment."

Kershaw allowed himself to savor his 3,000th strikeout -- a milestone only 19 other pitchers have reached -- and made a conscious effort to take in every moment at this year's All-Star Game. His wife, Ellen, and their four children have made it a point to travel for every one of his starts this season, even when Texas schools re-started earlier this month, adding a layer of sentimentality to the stretch run of his season.

But for as much as Kershaw would like to soak in every inning remaining in his major league career, he can't. The season keeps going, the stakes keep ratcheting up, and Kershaw believes in the link between dismissing success and maintaining an edge. "The minute you savor, the minute you think about success, you're content," he said. But that also means he can't truly enjoy the end.

There's a cruelty in that.

"Yeah," Kershaw said, "but that's OK. Because you want to go out competing, just like you always did. At the end of the day, being healthy, being able to compete and pitch well, being on a great team -- that's all you can ask for. If you do all of the other stuff, you become content or satisfied or whatever it is. Then it's all downhill."

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.