HOUSTON -- Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena was scratched from Sunday night's game against the Seattle Mariners with left oblique soreness.

The Astros made the announcement approximately 90 minutes before first pitch.

Peña was originally in the lineup leading off and playing shortstop. Mauricio Dubon, who was scheduled to play left field, moved to replace Peña in the lineup at shortstop. Zach Cole was inserted into the lineup, batting eighth and playing right field and Jesus Sanchez moved from right field to left field.

Jose Altuve was moved from fourth to first in the batting order with Peña out.

Peña is batting .304 with 17 homers and 62 RBIs this season.