Cal Raleigh hits two home runs to join Babe Ruth, Roger Maris and Aaron Judge as the only American Leaguers to hit 60 in a season. (0:36)

Open Extended Reactions

The list of MLB players who never hit 60 home runs in a single season includes many of the game's all-time greatest sluggers: Willie Mays, Albert Pujols, Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Jim Thome and Jimmie Foxx. Heck, Henry Aaron never hit 50. Neither did Frank Robinson or Reggie Jackson or Lou Gehrig or countless other inner-circle Hall of Famers.

But Cal Raleigh, the quiet, humble catcher for the Seattle Mariners, is now part of one of baseball's most exclusive clubs: 60 home runs in one season. It is an unfathomable, improbable, astonishing performance. It is baseball at its most fun: the unexpected. He has given Mariners fans -- all fans, really -- something to root for on a nightly basis.

He joins a club that includes Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Aaron Judge, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth -- three New York Yankees and three players with tainted legacies. Raleigh most obviously resembles Maris, the quiet, shy slugger from North Dakota who recoiled at all the attention he received from the press when he chased down Ruth's record in 1961 and finished with 61 home runs.

Maris, however, was at least the reigning AL MVP entering the 1961 season. Raleigh, on the other hand, had never been an All-Star before 2025. When he recently hit his 55th and 56th home runs in the same game to break Mickey Mantle's single-season record for home runs by a switch-hitter and tie Griffey's franchise record, he seemed almost embarrassed to discuss the achievement.

"I feel like my name shouldn't be in the same sentence as those guys, Mickey Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr.," Raleigh said. "I don't really have words for it. I don't really know what to say. I'm sure one day it will set in, but for now it's just 'keep it going.'"

He has kept it going -- all the way to the 60-home-run mark (in another double-homer performance, naturally). With his 60th blast of the season now in the books, let's look back at each month of his remarkable 2025 campaign.

March/April

Number of home runs: 10

Longest home run: 422 feet in Cincinnati off Emilio Pagan (April 17)

Most clutch home run: Two-run blast off the Texas Rangers' Chris Martin in the bottom of the eighth to give the Mariners a 5-3 victory (April 11)

Raleigh didn't begin the season giving any indication he was about to embark upon a record-setting campaign. In his first 13 games, he hit .184 with two home runs and just three RBIs. Indeed, the biggest news surrounding Raleigh at this point was the Mariners' announcement the day before the regular season began that they had signed him to a six-year, $105 million extension that began with the 2025 season and runs through 2030, with a player vesting option for 2031. Interestingly, Raleigh had switched agents in the offseason, changing from Scott Boras to Excel Sports Management. Boras, of course, has a reputation for pushing his clients to free agency -- and, certainly now, Raleigh's deal looks like a relative bargain for the Mariners.

But the home run off Martin on April 11 got Raleigh going on a hot streak. He homered six times in six games and eight times the rest of the month. The home run off Pagan was another big one: That led off the top of the ninth and Randy Arozarena followed with another home run to tie the game, which the Mariners won in 10 innings.

We didn't know it at the time, but the chase for 60 was on.

May

Number of home runs: 12

Longest home run: 432 feet in Texas off Jack Leiter (May 2)

Most clutch home run: Two-out, two-run HR off the Houston Astros' Bryan Abreu in the seventh inning to turn a 3-3 tie into a 5-3 victory (May 23)

Cal Raleigh sets new catcher HR record The Mariners slugger made long ball history with his 49th blast of 2025. Here's how his year stacks up with other shocking breakouts. David Schoenfield »

In the Mariners' first game of May, Raleigh homered twice off Leiter: The first one was his longest blast of the month, off a first-pitch slider. The second was a grand slam, off a 2-2 curveball -- the first of his three grand slams in 2025. Raleigh then hit a little lull, going homerless for eight games, but then really got hot, hitting .313 with 10 home runs over his final 18 games in May, including two more two-homer games, against the Washington Nationals on May 27 and the Minnesota Twins on May 30. The game against the Twins pushed his OPS over 1.000, and while it was still just a third of the way through the season, MVP talk began percolating.

June

Number of home runs: 11

Longest home run: 440 feet at Wrigley Field off Colin Rea (June 22)

Most clutch home run: Two-run shot off the Chicago Cubs' Caleb Thielbar with two outs in the seventh inning to give the Mariners a 6-4 lead (June 20)

Raleigh began June with a home run, homered again on June 5, homered twice on June 7, went seven games without a home run and then blasted six over another six-game stretch, including a two-homer game against the Cubs on June 20. From May 16 to June 23, Raleigh had his hottest stretch of the season, hitting .313/.401/.794 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs in 34 games.

The key to his success:

He improved dramatically against left-handers this season: He has 22 home runs and a 1.030 OPS from the right side of the plate compared to 13 and a .696 OPS in 2024. He's really good at pulling fly balls.

The latter skill has allowed Raleigh to punch his ticket to 60, even if he doesn't hit his home runs quite as far as the season's other big sluggers -- Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber and Judge. Here's a breakdown of each player's home runs in 2025, with Raleigh lagging behind the others in home runs of both 400-plus feet and 425-plus feet: