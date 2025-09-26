Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Cubs activated right fielder Kyle Tucker from the injured list Friday, days before the team embarks on its postseason schedule.

Tucker, 28, has been out of the lineup since Sept. 2 after leaving that day's contest with a tight left calf.

"I would ask him to go less than 100% here [on the bases]," manager Craig Counsell said Friday morning. "I think at some point the game will give him some good feedback, but unnecessarily doing something is not what we're after today.

"The most important thing is get at-bats."

Tucker is the designated hitter for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, with the hope of playing the outfield sometime this weekend before the Cubs take on the San Diego Padres in the wild card round next week. Tucker is hitting .270 with 22 home runs and 25 stolen bases this season.

The Cubs are hoping star rookie pitcher Cade Horton will be available next week as well. Horton, 24, has some discomfort related to his back/rib area and left his last start Tuesday against the New York Mets after two innings. He threw from flat ground in the outfield before Friday's game and will take to the bullpen mound this weekend to help determine if he can pitch in the wild-card round.

"Each step as we're making decisions is important," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "And that's the next step."

Horton burst onto the scene in the second half, compiling one of the lowest post-All-Star break ERAs (1.03) in the history of the game (minimum 10 starts). He was slated to be the Cubs' Game 1 starter against the Padres on Tuesday, but everything is on hold as he rehabs his injury.

The Cubs have allotted enough rest for their top three starters -- Horton, Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd -- so any of them could start in Game 1.

"We have time to make decisions," Hoyer said. "And built up that flexibility in order to wait."

To make room on the roster for Tucker, infielder Carlos Santana accepted being optioned to the Cubs' Arizona Complex in Mesa. He will be part of the team's taxi squad for the postseason.