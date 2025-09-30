Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkijan break down the matchup between Garrett Crochet and the Yankees' bats. (1:29)

Let the MLB playoffs begin!

After a wild conclusion to the regular season, all eight wild-card teams are in action Tuesday as the best-of-three round begins -- with division rivalries dotting this year's matchups.

The American League Central champion Cleveland Guardians and the team they beat for the crown, the Detroit Tigers, get things started. The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees renew their own rivalry in the later AL matchup.

In the National League, the San Diego Padres visit "The Friendly Confines" for a showdown with the Chicago Cubs. Afterward, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers host a Cincinnati Reds team that secured the final playoff spot on the last day of the regular season.

We've got you covered with pregame lineups, sights and sounds from the ballparks and postgame takeaways as each Day 1 matchup ends.

1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 1 starters: Tarik Skubal vs. Gavin Williams

Lineups

Tigers

1. Parker Meadows (L) CF

2. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B

3. Kerry Carpenter (L) DH

4. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B

5. Riley Greene (L) LF

6. Wenceel Perez (S) RF

7. Dillon Dingler (R) C

8. Zach McKinstry (L) 3B

9. Javier Baez (R) SS

Guardians

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Angel Martinez (S) CF

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

4. Johnathan Rodriguez (R) RF

5. Kyle Manzardo (L) DH

6. Gabriel Arias (R) SS

7. Brayan Rocchio (S) 2B

8. Jhonkensy Noel (R) 1B

9. Austin Hedges (R) C

3 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 1 starters: Nick Pivetta vs. Matthew Boyd

Lineups

Padres

TBD

Cubs

TBD

6 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 1 starters: Garrett Crochet vs. Max Fried

Lineups

Red Sox

TBD

Yankees

TBD

9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 1 starters: Hunter Greene vs Blake Snell

Lineups

Reds

TBD

Dodgers

TBD