          MLB wild-card series Day 1: Live updates, lineups, analysis

          Sep 30, 2025, 02:43 PM

          Let the MLB playoffs begin!

          After a wild conclusion to the regular season, all eight wild-card teams are in action Tuesday as the best-of-three round begins -- with division rivalries dotting this year's matchups.

          The American League Central champion Cleveland Guardians and the team they beat for the crown, the Detroit Tigers, get things started. The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees renew their own rivalry in the later AL matchup.

          In the National League, the San Diego Padres visit "The Friendly Confines" for a showdown with the Chicago Cubs. Afterward, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers host a Cincinnati Reds team that secured the final playoff spot on the last day of the regular season.

          We've got you covered with pregame lineups, sights and sounds from the ballparks and postgame takeaways as each Day 1 matchup ends.

          Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

          1 p.m. ET on ESPN

          Game 1 starters: Tarik Skubal vs. Gavin Williams

          Lineups

          Tigers

          1. Parker Meadows (L) CF
          2. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
          3. Kerry Carpenter (L) DH
          4. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B
          5. Riley Greene (L) LF
          6. Wenceel Perez (S) RF
          7. Dillon Dingler (R) C
          8. Zach McKinstry (L) 3B
          9. Javier Baez (R) SS

          Guardians

          1. Steven Kwan (L) LF
          2. Angel Martinez (S) CF
          3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
          4. Johnathan Rodriguez (R) RF
          5. Kyle Manzardo (L) DH
          6. Gabriel Arias (R) SS
          7. Brayan Rocchio (S) 2B
          8. Jhonkensy Noel (R) 1B
          9. Austin Hedges (R) C

          San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

          3 p.m. ET on ABC

          Game 1 starters: Nick Pivetta vs. Matthew Boyd

          Lineups

          Padres

          TBD

          Cubs

          TBD

          Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

          6 p.m. ET on ESPN

          Game 1 starters: Garrett Crochet vs. Max Fried

          Lineups

          Red Sox

          TBD

          Yankees

          TBD

          Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

          9 p.m. ET on ESPN

          Game 1 starters: Hunter Greene vs Blake Snell

          Lineups

          Reds

          TBD

          Dodgers

          TBD