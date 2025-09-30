Let the MLB playoffs begin!
After a wild conclusion to the regular season, all eight wild-card teams are in action Tuesday as the best-of-three round begins -- with division rivalries dotting this year's matchups.
The American League Central champion Cleveland Guardians and the team they beat for the crown, the Detroit Tigers, get things started. The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees renew their own rivalry in the later AL matchup.
In the National League, the San Diego Padres visit "The Friendly Confines" for a showdown with the Chicago Cubs. Afterward, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers host a Cincinnati Reds team that secured the final playoff spot on the last day of the regular season.
We've got you covered with pregame lineups, sights and sounds from the ballparks and postgame takeaways as each Day 1 matchup ends.
Key links: Megapreview | Passan's take | Bracket | Schedule
Jump to a matchup:
DET-CLE | SD-CHC | BOS-NYY | CIN-LAD
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
1 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 1 starters: Tarik Skubal vs. Gavin Williams
Lineups
Tigers
1. Parker Meadows (L) CF
2. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
3. Kerry Carpenter (L) DH
4. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B
5. Riley Greene (L) LF
6. Wenceel Perez (S) RF
7. Dillon Dingler (R) C
8. Zach McKinstry (L) 3B
9. Javier Baez (R) SS
Guardians
1. Steven Kwan (L) LF
2. Angel Martinez (S) CF
3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
4. Johnathan Rodriguez (R) RF
5. Kyle Manzardo (L) DH
6. Gabriel Arias (R) SS
7. Brayan Rocchio (S) 2B
8. Jhonkensy Noel (R) 1B
9. Austin Hedges (R) C
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
3 p.m. ET on ABC
Game 1 starters: Nick Pivetta vs. Matthew Boyd
Lineups
Padres
TBD
Cubs
TBD
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
6 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 1 starters: Garrett Crochet vs. Max Fried
Lineups
Red Sox
TBD
Yankees
TBD
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
9 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 1 starters: Hunter Greene vs Blake Snell
Lineups
Reds
TBD
Dodgers
TBD