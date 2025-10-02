Open Extended Reactions

It's win-or-go-home Thursday in the MLB wild-card round!

After losing their series openers, the Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees all rebounded with Game 2 wins on Wednesday -- setting up a dramatic day with three winner-take-all Game 3s. It's only the second time in baseball history to host three winner-takes-all playoff games in one day.

Who has the edge with division series berths on the line? We've got you covered with pregame lineups, sights and sounds from the ballparks and postgame takeaways as each matchup ends.

3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3 starters: Jack Flaherty vs. Slade Cecconi

One thing that will decide Game 3: Perhaps it's a wide brush, but Detroit's ability to get the ball in play and convert scoring opportunities into actual runs -- or not -- is likely to decide Thursday's game. The Tigers have managed to get quality at-bats early in innings and generate plenty of traffic on the bags, but they've been completely unable to turn those scoring chances into runs. Their 15 runners left on base in Game 2 was a record for a franchise whose postseason history dates back to 1907. Over three potential elimination games going back to last year's ALDS matchup, the Tigers are a combined 3-for-38 (.079) with runners in scoring position. That must change or Detroit will be done. -- Bradford Doolittle

5 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 3 starters: Yu Darvish vs. Jameson Taillon

One thing that will decide Game 3: Look, this is going to be a battle of the bullpens. Yu Darvish and Jameson Taillon are both going to be on a very quick hook, even if they're pitching well. But the difference might be which of those starters can get 14 or 15 outs instead of 10 or 11, especially for the Padres given that Adrian Morejon and Mason Miller both pitched in Games 1 and 2 and might have limited availability.

Darvish had a reputation early in his career as someone who couldn't handle the pressure of a big game, but he has turned that around and has a 2.56 ERA in his six postseason starts with the Padres. Taillon, meanwhile, was terrific down the stretch with the Cubs, with a 1.57 ERA in six starts after coming off the IL in August. This looks like another low-scoring game in which the team that hits a home run will have the edge. -- Schoenfield

8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3 starters: Connelly Early vs. Cam Schlittler

One thing that will decide Game 3: Whether Connelly Early can give the Red Sox some length. Alex Cora's aggressive decision to pull the plug on Brayan Bello's start after just 28 pitches in Game 2 led to him using six Red Sox relievers. Garrett Whitlock, Boston's best reliever not named Aroldis Chapman, threw 48 pitches. Chapman didn't enter the game but warmed up for the possibility. Left-hander Kyle Harrison, a starter during the regular season, and right-hander Greg Weissert were the only pitchers in Boston's bullpen not used in the first two games. Early doesn't need to last seven innings. Harrison, who hasn't pitched since last Friday, could cover multiple innings. But a quick departure would make the night very difficult for the Red Sox's bullpen against a potent Yankees lineup. -- Jorge Castillo

