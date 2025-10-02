Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Cubs manager Craig Counsell defended his decision to leave lefty Shota Imanaga in the game to face righty Manny Machado in the fifth inning of the San Diego Padres' victory in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.

Machado hit a first pitch splitter for a two-run home run, extending the Padres' lead to 3-0, the eventual final score.

A deciding Game 3 will be at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

"The results suggest that we should have done something different," Counsell said after the loss. "Really just confidence in Shota, plain and simple there. I thought he was pitching well. I thought he was throwing the ball really well and, unfortunately, he made a mistake."

The decision came after Fernando Tatis Jr. walked and then took second on Luis Arraez's sacrifice bunt. That created an open base. Counsell said he considered walking Machado but decided to pitch to him instead.

"Walking him wasn't in my head," Imanaga said through an interpreter. "That splitter was meant for down in the zone."

Counsell had righty Mike Soroka ready, but he decided against going to him. It was a curious move, considering the Cubs used an opener to start Game 2, purposely allowing Imanaga to avoid facing Tatis and Machado in the first inning.

That wasn't the case in the fifth.

"I don't put a manager's cap on," Machado said when asked if he was surprised that he got to face Imanaga in that situation. "I'm 0-for-6 at that point. So yeah, I'm not thinking about that. For myself, I was just thinking about trying to get to Imanaga."

Said Padres manager Mike Shildt: "I've got my hands full with my own club. I can't be thinking about anybody else's strategy."

The teams will play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday. The Padres will start former Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish. Righty Jameson Taillon will take the hill for Chicago.

"I'm excited," Taillon said. "As [Game 2] got going there, I started to get excited for tomorrow. You do a lot of work throughout the season for big moments. I'm looking forward to it."