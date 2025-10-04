It's a four-game Saturday in the 2025 MLB division series!
All eight remaining teams are in action, starting with a pair of division rivalries as the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays. After that, Shohei Ohtani will head to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated NLDS showdown. And finally, the Seattle Mariners will host the Detroit Tigers in the nightcap of a loaded postseason day.
We've got you covered with pregame lineups and postgame takeaways as each Day 1 matchup ends.
Jump to a matchup:
CHC-MIL | LAD-PHI | DET-SEA | NYY-TOR
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
2:08 p.m. ET
Game 1 starters: Matthew Boyd vs. Freddy Peralta
Lineups
Cubs
1. Michael Busch (L) 1B
2. Nico Hoerner (R) 2B
3. Kyle Tucker (L) DH
4. Seiya Suzuki (R) RF
5. Ian Happ (S) LF
6. Carson Kelly (R) C
7. Pete Crow-Armstrong (L) CF
8. Dansby Swanson (R) SS
9. Matt Shaw (R) 3B
Brewers
TBD
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
4:08 p.m. ET
Game 1 starters: Luis Gil vs. Kevin Gausman
Lineups
Yankees
TBD
Blue Jays
1. George Springer (R) DH
2. Nathan Lukes (L) RF
3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 1B
4. Addison Barger (L) 3B
5. Alejandro Kirk (R) C
6. Daulton Varsho (L) CF
7. Anthony Santander (S) LF
8. Andres Gimenez (L) SS
9. Ernie Clement (R) 2B
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
6:38 p.m. ET
Game 1 starters: Shohei Ohtani vs. Cristopher Sanchez
Lineups
Dodgers
TBD
Phillies
TBD
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
8:38 p.m. ET
Game 1 starters: Troy Melton vs. George Kirby
Lineups
Tigers
TBD
Mariners
TBD