Buster Olney joins "Get Up" to preview Shohei Ohtani's start on the mound in Game 1 of the NLDS vs. the Phillies. (0:52)

Why Olney expects 'dominance' from Ohtani in NLDS Game 1 (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

It's a four-game Saturday in the 2025 MLB division series!

All eight remaining teams are in action, starting with a pair of division rivalries as the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays. After that, Shohei Ohtani will head to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated NLDS showdown. And finally, the Seattle Mariners will host the Detroit Tigers in the nightcap of a loaded postseason day.

We've got you covered with pregame lineups and postgame takeaways as each Day 1 matchup ends.

Key links: Mega-preview | Series outlooks | Bracket | Schedule

Jump to a matchup:

CHC-MIL | LAD-PHI | DET-SEA | NYY-TOR

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

2:08 p.m. ET

Game 1 starters: Matthew Boyd vs. Freddy Peralta

Lineups

Cubs

1. Michael Busch (L) 1B

2. Nico Hoerner (R) 2B

3. Kyle Tucker (L) DH

4. Seiya Suzuki (R) RF

5. Ian Happ (S) LF

6. Carson Kelly (R) C

7. Pete Crow-Armstrong (L) CF

8. Dansby Swanson (R) SS

9. Matt Shaw (R) 3B

Brewers

TBD

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

4:08 p.m. ET

Game 1 starters: Luis Gil vs. Kevin Gausman

Lineups

Yankees

TBD

Blue Jays

1. George Springer (R) DH

2. Nathan Lukes (L) RF

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 1B

4. Addison Barger (L) 3B

5. Alejandro Kirk (R) C

6. Daulton Varsho (L) CF

7. Anthony Santander (S) LF

8. Andres Gimenez (L) SS

9. Ernie Clement (R) 2B

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

6:38 p.m. ET

Game 1 starters: Shohei Ohtani vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Lineups

Dodgers

TBD

Phillies

TBD

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners

8:38 p.m. ET

Game 1 starters: Troy Melton vs. George Kirby

Lineups

Tigers

TBD

Mariners

TBD