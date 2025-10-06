Open Extended Reactions

Jackson Chourio will start in left field for Game 2 of the NLDS for the Milwaukee Brewers and bat leadoff against the Chicago Cubs, manager Pat Murphy said Monday.

Chourio, 21, had an MRI after leaving Game 1 on Saturday with a right hamstring injury after legging out an infield hit in the bottom of the second inning. It's the same hamstring he injured in July -- also while playing against the Cubs.

Murphy said Chourio isn't 100% and would be removed if he's hampered at all by the injury.

"I'm sure it's not 100%, but I'm more worried about behavior than feelings," Murphy said. "However he feels isn't as important as how he behaves. If he gets in a situation where he doesn't feel like he can do the job, we're going to take him out."

Chourio was 3-for-3 with three RBIs in Game 1 before he suffered the injury. He hit .270 with 21 home runs and 78 RBIs during the regular season.

The Brewers lead the best-of-5 series 1-0.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.