MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers centerfielder Jackson Chourio's status for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Chicago Cubs on Monday is uncertain after an MRI on his right hamstring came back inconclusive, according to manager Pat Murphy.

Chourio, 21, left Game 1 on Saturday after legging out an infield hit in the bottom of the second inning. It's the same hamstring he injured in July -- also while playing against the Cubs -- putting his immediate playing future in doubt.

"I can't give you a definitive, but I know that we're going to test some things today," Murphy said on Sunday afternoon. "He's going to be out there today. I don't know that he'll do much, but the MRI came back and it's inconclusive and it's not a serious hamstring strain, but it's not necessarily something that won't limit him."

Chourio was 3 for 3 in the game before leaving. Murphy indicated rookie Isaac Collins would likely take Chourio's place in the lineup if the latter player can't go.

The Brewers manager also announced lefty Aaron Ashby will start Game 2 for his team, though he probably won't last long after throwing 1⅓ innings on Saturday. He's likely opening the game to help neutralize Cubs leadoff man Michael Busch -- also a lefty -- who homered to start Game 1.

"He could go as long as we want him to," Murphy said of Ashby.

Righty Quinn Priester is likely the bulk innings guy for the Brewers after Ashby, but Murphy stopped short of declaring his plans. The Cubs are countering with lefty Shota Imanaga, who pitched in Game 2 of the wild-card round against the San Diego Padres.

"He's a competitor," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "And I think he's a thinking-man's competitor, and he also pitches with a lot of joy on the mound, while competing at a really high level."

Imanaga has a 5.73 ERA in four career games against the Brewers, including three starts this season.

"I think all the hitters, they understand what they need to do, and I think that's the Brewers' offense," Imanaga said of his struggles against Milwaukee. "Even yesterday, just the next guy was up, the next guy was ready. So I think, for me, it's just making sure, take it one out at a time, and then thinking about that one out."

Murphy was asked about facing the second-year Cub who features a rising fastball and a sinking splitter.

"His heater plays way up," Murphy said. "If it says 91, the hitter sees it as 95 to 96."

Milwaukee won Game 1 in a route, 9-3.