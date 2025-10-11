Jorge Polanco walks it off in the bottom of the fifteenth inning vs. the Tigers to send the Mariners to the ALCS. (0:58)

SEATTLE -- Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending single in the 15th inning, and the Seattle Mariners advanced to the American League Championship Series by outlasting the Detroit Tigers for a 3-2 victory Friday night.

At 4 hours, 58 minutes, it was the longest winner-take-all postseason game in baseball history and featured 15 pitchers -- eight for the Mariners and seven for the Tigers.

With one out and the bases loaded, Polanco drove in J.P. Crawford with a liner to right off Tommy Kahnle. Crawford hit a leadoff single, Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch and Julio Rodriguez was intentionally walked before Polanco's big swing on the 472nd pitch of an epic Game 5 in a tightly contested division series.

The Mariners left 12 runners on base and still advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2001. Next up for Seattle, which is the only MLB team never to reach the World Series, is a matchup with the AL East champion Blue Jays, who haven't been there since 1993. The ALCS opens Sunday night in Toronto.

"We never give up," Polanco said. "We just keep fighting. It doesn't matter how many innings we play. We just stay ready and wait for the moment. It's going to come. It was my time."

Luis Castillo pitched 1⅓ innings for the win in his first major league relief appearance. Logan Gilbert, another member of Seattle's rotation, worked two scoreless innings in his first relief outing since his college days at Stetson University in 2017.

"It was such a tough night," Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh said. "Everyone put their other stuff aside and did everything for the team, including Logan and Luis."

Detroit wasted a stellar performance by Tarik Skubal, who struck out 13 while pitching six innings of one-run ball. The Tigers went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

"We had an incredible game today that -- unfortunately, somebody had to lose, and that somebody was us, and it hurts," manager A.J. Hinch said.

Jorge Polanco's walk-off single in the 15th capped the Mariners' first series-clinching victory in extra innings since Game 5 of the 1995 ALDS. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Kerry Carpenter put Detroit in front when he hit a two-run homer off Gabe Speier in the sixth inning. Carpenter had four hits and walked twice, becoming the first player to reach five times and hit a home run in a winner-take-all postseason game since Babe Ruth in 1926.

The Mariners tied it at 2 on Leo Rivas' pinch-hit single off Tyler Holton in the seventh. Rivas celebrated his 28th birthday with his first postseason hit.

"He was up to the task tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said. "It was a huge hit."

The Mariners had a runner on second with no outs in the 10th, 12th and 13th inning and came up empty each time. Arozarena and Eugenio Suarez both grounded into a double play in extra innings.

The Tigers threatened in the 12th, putting runners on second and third with one out. Zach McKinstry was cut down at home when he attempted to score on Javier Baez's grounder to third. After Carpenter was walked intentionally, Gleyber Torres flied out to right.

Dillon Dingler hit a one-out double for Detroit in the 14th, but he was stranded there when Parker Meadows struck out looking against Eduard Bazardo and Castillo retired Baez on a popup to first.

Friday's win was the Mariners' first series-clinching victory in extra innings since Game 5 of the 1995 ALDS, a 6-5 victory in 11 innings over the Yankees.

The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this report.