It's time for the two greatest words in sports: Game 7!

After six thrilling matchups, the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are headed to a winner-takes-all showdown Monday night at Rogers Centre -- with a World Series trip on the line.

Will Seattle take the final step in reaching the first Fall Classic in franchise history? Or will Toronto ride home-field advantage to its first AL pennant in more than three decades?

We've got you covered for all the action with lineups, in-game live updates and takeaways after the final out.

Series tied at 3

Game 7 starters: George Kirby vs. Shane Bieber

Lineups

Mariners

1. Julio Rodriguez (R) CF

2. Cal Raleigh (S) C

3. Josh Naylor (L) 1B

4. Jorge Polanco (S) DH

5. Randy Arozarena (R) LF

6. Eugenio Suarez (R) 3B

7. J.P. Crawford (L) SS

8. Leo Rivas (S) 2B

9. Victor Robles (R) RF

Blue Jays

1. George Springer (R) DH

2. Nathan Lukes (L) LF

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 1B

4. Alejandro Kirk (R) C

5. Daulton Varsho (L) CF

6. Ernie Clement (R) 3B

7. Addison Barger (L) RF

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 2B

9. Andres Gimenez (L) SS

Top moments

Ready to face off! Vlad Jr. arrives at Game 7 in style