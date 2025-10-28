Freddie Freeman sends Los Angeles into a frenzy as he launches a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning. (1:17)

It may have lasted over six hours, but the eventual ending for Game 3 of the World Series was worth the wait.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in an 18-inning classic that finished early Tuesday morning eastern time, taking a 2-1 lead in the 2025 World Series in the process. The game's 18 innings are tied for the most innings in a World Series contest all-time -- the Dodgers also won an 18-inning Game 3 World Series matchup against the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

Monday's back-and-forth meeting was scoreless from the top of the seventh inning to the 18th, when Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman smashed a home run to win it.

Freeman is the first player in MLB history with multiple career World Series walk-off home runs.. He is also now one of four players with multiple career walk-off home runs in the postseason, along with Carlos Correa, David Ortiz and Bernie Williams (two each), according to ESPN Research.

Los Angeles took an early 2-0 lead after home runs from Teoscar Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani, before Toronto answered back with a four-run fourth inning to go ahead. The Dodgers tied the game up in the following inning before the Blue Jays retook the lead in the top of the seventh frame. Ohtani smashed his second home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh, tying things up once more.

Game 4 will be played at 8:00 ET on Tuesday.

Here's how the sports world reacted to the World Series instant classic.

OMG LETS FREAKING GO!! Freddie — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 28, 2025

Thank you Freddie Freeman 😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 28, 2025

🗣️ FREDDIE FREEEEEMAAAAAAN! — James Harden (@JHarden13) October 28, 2025

Unbelievable performance from Will Klein!! 72 pitches in the World Series extras after never throwing more than 30 ever...4 scoreless innings in a postseason winning debut...October hero salute 🫡 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) October 28, 2025

FREDDIE!!! See you tomorrow Dodgers stadium! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) October 28, 2025

Freddie is inevitable — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) October 28, 2025