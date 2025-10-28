George Springer exits the game with an apparent arm injury in the top of the seventh inning. (0:39)

LOS ANGELES -- Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 of the World Series after leaving Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with right side discomfort.

Springer, 36, suffered the injury on a swing in the seventh inning of Game 3, exiting not long after calling for the athletic trainer.

Springer underwent an MRI, but the team wasn't forthcoming about the results, with manager John Schneider indicating only that Springer was "hour-to-hour."

"I think swinging will be the key to kind of determine if he's in there or not," Schneider said earlier Tuesday, not long before the lineup was announced. "But he was the first one here, a lot of treatment, a lot of work, and George is going to do everything he can to be ready."

Springer has been a key offensive cog and leader during the Blue Jays' postseason run. He has four home runs this month to go along with an .884 OPS, including a three-run homer in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.

He injured his right knee on a hit by pitch in that series but was able to start the next day.

Bo Bichette will replace Springer as Toronto's designated hitter in Game 4, with left fielder Nathan Lukes leading off. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will bat second followed by Bichette and then right fielder Addison Barger.

"Whenever this season is over, you guys will be surprised to see how much [Springer] has grinded physically," Schneider said.

Springer's status for the rest of the series is unclear, but he remains on the Toronto roster.

The Blue Jays trail the Dodgers 2-1 in the series after losing 6-5 in 18 innings Monday night.