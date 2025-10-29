George Springer exits the game with an apparent arm injury in the top of the seventh inning. (0:39)

LOS ANGELES -- Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer won't start Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, but Toronto manager John Schneider indicated Springer could be available off the bench.

Springer, who also missed Game 4 after leaving Game 3 early with right side discomfort, did some hitting in the batting cage and some running Wednesday.

"George is feeling better," Schneider said Wednesday afternoon. "I think better than he expected to feel, better than we expected him to feel, which is saying a lot."

Bo Bichette will serve as the team's DH in place of Springer in Game 5 while Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at second base.

The Series is tied 2-2.

The 36 year-old Springer left Monday's contest after taking an awkward swing in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' eventual 18-inning victory. He is 3 for 11 with two runs scored in this World Series.

He has been a key member of the Blue Jays' postseason run but is likely to watch at least one more game before the series takes a day off Thursday. With the extra time to heal, it means Springer could be ready for Game 6 in Toronto on Friday.

"He's had an unbelievable year, and I think that he has done a phenomenal job of kind of setting the tone for us, not just at the plate, but in the clubhouse, and keeping tabs on guys," Schneider said. "It's been fun to watch him. It's been really fun after a tough year last year for him and us."