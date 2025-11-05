Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have hired Zach Bove to be their next pitching coach, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Bove takes over for Ethan Katz, whose contract wasn't renewed after a five-year run with the organization. Bove has spent the past three seasons as an assistant pitching coach for the division rival Kansas City Royals.

The Royals had a 3.73 ERA in 2025, which ranked sixth in the big leagues. Bove also spent four seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization from 2019 to 2022, serving in various minor league roles.

The White Sox also announced that Matt Wise will return next season for his third season as the bullpen coach. Chicago's bullpen threw a franchise-record 657 1/3 innings in 2025, which was the second most in the majors, and had 645 strikeouts, which ranked fourth.

The White Sox finished with a 60-102 record last season under first-year manager Will Venable. It was the franchise's third straight 100-loss season.