First baseman Josh Naylor has signed a five-year contract to return to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Monday, reuniting one of the best free agent bats available with the team that made re-signing him its top offseason priority.

The deal locks up Naylor through the 2030 season and is worth $92.5 million, sources told ESPN.

Acquired at the trade deadline by the Mariners, the 28-year-old Naylor made an immediate impact offensively, defensively and on the basepaths, solidifying a position that had been a weakness for Seattle.

"I'm going to be a Mariner again and I couldn't be more excited," said Naylor in a statement released by the team. "From the moment I arrived, everyone in the organization welcomed and helped me. The players brought me in and loved my game right away, and the fans were incredible. Seattle has the best fanbase in baseball. They're electric and support us through and through, and I couldn't be more thankful for that. I can't wait to continue to play with these guys and bring the city a championship."

The five-year deal is the first major signing of baseball's offseason and adds Naylor to a strong Seattle core that helped the Mariners reach Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. He joins AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh, star center fielder Julio Rodriguez and a deep Mariners rotation as they look to reach the first World Series in franchise history.

With his high motor and infectious energy, Naylor immediately found a home in Seattle. In 54 games with the Mariners, Naylor hit .299/.341/.490 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 19 attempts. A solid-average defender at first base, he helped the Mariners win their first division title since 2001 and then hit .340 with three home runs in 12 postseason games.

Combined with 93 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, the left-handed Naylor hit .295/.353/.462 with 20 home runs, 92 RBIs and a career-high 3.1 WAR. An aggressive hitter with excellent contact skills, Naylor ranked in the top 20 in lowest strikeout rate among qualified batters.

The most shocking part to Naylor's season: He was 30-for-32 in stolen-base attempts despite registering as one of the slowest runners in the majors, ranking in just the third percentile in sprint speed. Naylor would often get a walking lead off first base and was perfect in stolen-base attempts with Seattle, even as teams became more aware of his tactics.

The Diamondbacks had acquired Naylor last offseason from the Cleveland Guardians, where Naylor hit 31 home runs in 2024 and made the All-Star team. Over his seven-year career, Naylor has hit .269/.329/.447 with 104 home runs, 435 RBIs and 55 steals, appearing in four postseasons.

Originally drafted in the first round as the No. 12 pick by the Miami Marlins in 2015 out of Mississauga, Canada, Naylor is the oldest of three baseball-playing brothers: Bo Naylor, drafted No. 29 in 2018, is a catcher with the Guardians, and younger brother, Myles, was the No. 39 pick in 2023 and is a third baseman in the Athletics' system.

ESPN's David Schoenfield contributed to this report.