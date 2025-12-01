Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- A record low 54 major league players were given permission to use medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, down from 61 last year and 119 in 2013.

The total was revealed Monday in the annual report of Thomas M. Martin, the independent program administrator of the drug program for Major League Baseball and the players' association. The most-used medications to treat ADHD are Adderall, Ritalin and Vyvanse.

There were 11,700 drug tests collected in the year ending with the 2025 World Series, just below the record 11,783 in the year ending with the 2023 World Series. This year's total included 9,400 urine samples and 2,300 blood samples used to detect Human Growth Hormone.

Just two tests were positive and resulted in discipline among players on 40-man rosters: Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games on March 31 for a positive test for Chorionic Gonadotrophin, a hormone that helps in the production of testosterone; and Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado was banned for 80 games on May 18 for a positive test for external testosterone.

Profar said he didn't knowingly take the banned substance. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Alvarado's positive test was caused by a weight loss drug the pitcher took during the offseason.

In addition to the 54 Therapeutic Use Exemptions for ADHD, there was one for hypertension, one for sleep disorder and one for hormone function.