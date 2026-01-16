Sources: Mets, Bo Bichette agree to 3-year, $126M contract

Bo Bichette's 442-foot home run gives the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead and sees starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani taken out of the game. (1:08)

Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

The deal, which is pending a physical, includes opt-outs after the first and second seasons and no deferrals, sources said.

The Mets missed out on top free agent Kyle Tucker, who is set to join the Los Angeles Dodgers on a four-year, $240 million contract. Sources had told ESPN's Jesse Rogers this week that New York had offered Tucker a short-term deal worth $50 million per season.

Bichette nearly had an iconic ending to his 2025 season with a three-run homer in Game 7 of the World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays before the Dodgers rallied to win the game and the title.

Bichette, who will turn 28 in March, was the youngest of the MLB veterans to hit free agency this winter. He had a strong bounce-back season offensively in 2025, hitting .311 with 18 home runs and 3.8 WAR, in line with his career numbers excluding a down season in 2024 when his production dipped to a .225 average, 4 home runs and 0.3 WAR.

A sprained knee ligament late in the regular season kept Bichette out of the first two rounds of last year's playoffs before he returned for the World Series, where he had a .923 OPS.

Bichette was tendered a $22.025 million qualifying offer by the Blue Jays, which he declined. Because he is signing with a new team, Toronto will receive a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round.

Bichette's defensive metrics regressed last year to a career-worst minus-10 runs due to his range, according to Baseball Savant. He played exclusively in the field at shortstop during the regular season but was at second base in the postseason.

His age and track record should help balance concerns about his position, durability and poor 2024 season at the plate. And his playoff performance is a reminder that he is one of the better players in baseball when healthy.

The Athletic first reported on the Mets' agreement with Bichette.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel contributed to this report.