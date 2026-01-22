Sources: Mets acquire Freddy Peralta in deal with Brewers

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets have acquired All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday night.

Top prospects Jett Williams, an infielder, and Brandon Sproat, a right-handed pitcher, are headed to Milwaukee, sources said.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns strongly hinted that the Mets, one of baseball's busiest teams this offseason, weren't done.

"That remains my preference," Stearns said of adding a pitcher to the rotation. "It doesn't mean it's a certainty that we're going to do it, but, yes, that would be my preference."

New York went out and did it, adding Peralta, who's owed just $8 million in 2026 coming off his second All-Star season before reaching free agency next winter.