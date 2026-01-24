Source: Guardians, Ramirez agree to 7-year, $175M extension

Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Guardians third base star Jose Ramirez has agreed to a contract extension which will keep him in Cleveland through 2032, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Ramirez, 33, was already signed through 2028 but the sides were able to rework his deal, adding four more years to the contract. Pending a physical, Cleveland will pay him $175 million for the next seven seasons with $10 million deferred every year.

The deal also includes a no-trade clause and bonuses for winning or finishing in the top five in MVP voting.

Ramirez has been the face of Cleveland's franchise and its best player for the last decade after debuting in 2013. He's a 7-time all-star with six, top 5 finishes for MVP. He boasts a career .857 OPS with 285 home runs and 287 stolen bases and is considered a plus defender at third. He's helped the Guardians make the postseason seven times since 2016, including the last two years when he finished fifth and third in MVP voting. He hasn't been as dominant in the playoffs, compiling a .681 OPS in 45 games though he's easily been the one hitter in the Guardians lineup who opponents have game planned for over the years.

Ramirez originally signed a seven-year extension before the 2022 season for $141 million. That deal still had three more years left on it before the sides decided to extend and re-work it. He could have made more money on the open market over the years but has repeatedly expressed his satisfaction with Cleveland and his desire to stay.

The new contract pays Ramirez $500,000 if he wins MVP, $300,000 for a second or third place finish and $150,000 is he finishes in fourth or fifth. He also gets bonuses for making the all-star team, winning a gold glove or silver slugger award along with taking home the MVP of the LCS or World Series.

The $10 million deferred each year will be payable in 10, $1 million payments each year beginning in 2036 through 2045.