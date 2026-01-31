Pitcher Dylan Lee goes to salary arbitration with Braves

Open Extended Reactions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Pitcher Dylan Lee went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves on Friday, with the left-hander asking for $2.2 million and the team offering $2 million.

Lee's case was heard by Jeanne Vonhof, Paul Radvany and Margie Brogan, who are expected to issue a decision during the week of Feb. 9.

The 31-year-old was 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and two saves in 74 relief appearances last year, when he earned $1,025,000.

Pitcher Edwin Uceta and the Tampa Bay Rays argued the first salary arbitration case of the year Thursday, with the 28-year-old right-hander asking for $1,525,000 and the team arguing for $1.2 million.

Twelve players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 13 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In the most prominent case, two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal asked for a record $32 million, while the Detroit Tigers offered the left-hander $19 million.

Kansas City Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino avoided a hearing Friday when he agreed to a two-year contract. The Royals announced the deal is pending a successful physical.