How to watch March 2026 MLB spring training games on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

MLB spring training camps are underway.

In March, ESPN will broadcast a slew of MLB spring training games across its family of networks and digital platforms:

Four national games on ESPN

Six games available in the ESPN App to subscribers with an ESPN Unlimited plan

More than 250 out-of-market games available via MLB.TV on ESPN platforms

Check out key facts about the 2026 spring training games available on ESPN platforms below:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Monday

1 p.m.: Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers on ESPN

Tuesday

3 p.m.: Team USA (tuneup ahead of the World Baseball Classic) at San Francisco Giants on ESPN

Wednesday

1 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox on ESPN

Thursday

3 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds on ESPN

March 19

1 p.m.: Baltimore Orioles at Yankees on ESPN Unlimited

March 20

1 p.m.: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets on ESPN Unlimited

March 21

1 p.m.: Yankees vs. Tigers on ESPN Unlimited

March 22

3 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs on ESPN Unlimited

March 23

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Dodgers on ESPN Unlimited

March 24

1 p.m.: Red Sox at Minnesota Twins on ESPN Unlimited

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the MLB streaming hub. Fans can also purchase MLB.TV in the ESPN App. Learn more about ESPN being the new home of MLB.TV in this FAQ page.

How can fans access more MLB coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN MLB hub page for stats, scores, standings and more.