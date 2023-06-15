Former UFC middleweight title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier will square off in the Octagon for a chance to move closer to another shot at the champion in the main event of this weekend's UFC Fight Night (9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 7 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+).

Vettori, ranked No. 4 in ESPN's divisional rankings, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Roman Dolidze. Cannonier, ranked just behind Vettori, enters the fight following a split decision win over Sean Strickland on the last UFC fight card of 2022.

On Friday night (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+), the PFL will continue its second half of the regular season with the heavyweights and women's featherweights at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. The main event will feature last year's champion Ante Delija making his 2023 season debut against Maurice Greene. Last year's women's lightweight champion, Larissa Pacheco, will face Amber Leibrock in the co-main event.

Marc Raimondi spoke to Fight Ready MMA coach Santino DeFranco to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the UFC card. Parker also provided his best bets from the PFL card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Light heavyweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier