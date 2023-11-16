Open Extended Reactions

Brendan Allen puts his five-fight winning streak on the line as he faces fellow middleweight contender Paul Craig in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday night (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 2 p.m. on ESPN+).

Allen (22-5) has won his last three fights by submission. He beat Bruno Silva by first-round submission in June. Craig (17-6-1) enters the fight following a second-round knockout win over Andre Muniz in July. Neither fighter is ranked in ESPN's divisional rankings.

Andres Waters spoke to veteran MMA coach and ESPN analyst Din Thomas to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig