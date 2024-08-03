Open Extended Reactions

What do the analytics say about upcoming championship fights like Dricus Du Plessis versus Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley versus Merab Dvalishvili and Ilia Topuria versus Max Holloway?

Using predictive models agnostic of betting lines, we examined how each champion's matchup appears from a favorability view. Essentially, is this a good matchup for the champion or the challenger? The inputs consider each fighter's performance metrics inside the Octagon and select factors about the fighter outside the cage. The higher the score, the more favorable the matchup for the incumbent champ.

These scores don't indicate how to bet the fight. They assess relative favorability, running from the riskiest to the best matchup.

Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker look ahead at the UFC title fights currently scheduled, along with recently booked UFC 308 main event between featherweight champion Topuria and former champion Holloway. Kuhn provides the model projections for each fight, while Parker details the betting perspective.

Editor's note: All odds are courtesy of ESPN BET.

Confirmed UFC title bouts

Title fight matchup favorability Reed Kuhn uses predictive models to examine how each champion's matchup appears from a favorability view. The inputs consider each fighter's performance metrics inside the Octagon and select factors about the fighter outside the cage. The higher the score, the more favorable the incumbent champ matches. Event Champion Challenger Champ Score UFC 305 Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya -0.04 UFC 306 Sean O'Malley Merab Dvalishvili -0.31 UFC 306 Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko +0.15 UFC 308 Ilia Topuria Max Holloway +0.14 Source data: FightMetric, max score +/- 0.5 * = title fight yet to be booked

Middleweight title: Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs. Israel Adesanya, UFC 305 on Aug. 17

Dricus Du Plessis walked out of the cage at UFC 297 in possession of the middleweight belt. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Analysis: -0.04, mildly unfavorable for Du Plessis