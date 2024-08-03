        <
          UFC title matchup projections: Our data model takes on Du Plessis-Adesanya, O'Malley-Dvalishvili

          Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis will face off for the middleweight title at UFC 305. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
          • Reed Kuhn
            Reed Kuhn
            Special to ESPN.com
              Reed Kuhn is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, and strategy and analytics consultant. He is the author of "Fightnomics: The Hidden Numbers and Science in Mixed Martial Arts," the first book to quantify drivers and performance metrics in combat sports.
          • Ian Parker
          Aug 3, 2024, 10:45 PM

          What do the analytics say about upcoming championship fights like Dricus Du Plessis versus Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley versus Merab Dvalishvili and Ilia Topuria versus Max Holloway?

          Using predictive models agnostic of betting lines, we examined how each champion's matchup appears from a favorability view. Essentially, is this a good matchup for the champion or the challenger? The inputs consider each fighter's performance metrics inside the Octagon and select factors about the fighter outside the cage. The higher the score, the more favorable the matchup for the incumbent champ.

          These scores don't indicate how to bet the fight. They assess relative favorability, running from the riskiest to the best matchup.

          Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker look ahead at the UFC title fights currently scheduled, along with recently booked UFC 308 main event between featherweight champion Topuria and former champion Holloway. Kuhn provides the model projections for each fight, while Parker details the betting perspective.

          Editor's note: All odds are courtesy of ESPN BET.

          Confirmed UFC title bouts

          Middleweight title: Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs. Israel Adesanya, UFC 305 on Aug. 17

          Analysis: -0.04, mildly unfavorable for Du Plessis